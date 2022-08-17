Patch Notes - Hotfix 0.47.1a

Description

This fix covers some basic cleanup as well as a first pass solution for some of the new attribute data loading incorrectly for some players

Changes

Behind the Scenes

Attribute Data is now stored in Json format within the game directory’s ‘Content’ folder. This change will hopefully resolve issues caused by deserializing data at runtime for some players, which could result in incorrect attribute values.

Bugs