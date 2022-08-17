 Skip to content

Saber Fight VR update for 17 August 2022

Bugfixes and Improvements

Build 9331474

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there

This is update with mixed content. There are some bugfixes and other improvements for performance and enemies.

  • Updated game engine
  • Fixed bug where you could jump through the ceiling sometimes
  • Improved management for small pieces when you cut a single object many times
  • Fixed a bug where the droid stopped firing from a certain angle
  • Improved drone move detection. They will hit walls less accidentally.
  • Fixed Z-Fighting on some Door/Wall configuration
  • Added sleep for physics calculation for stationary objects like large boxes to save performance
  • Improved sound sphere configuration for better 3D effect for projectiles

