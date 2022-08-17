Bugfixes and Improvements

Hello there
This is update with mixed content. There are some bugfixes and other improvements for performance and enemies.
- Updated game engine
- Fixed bug where you could jump through the ceiling sometimes
- Improved management for small pieces when you cut a single object many times
- Fixed a bug where the droid stopped firing from a certain angle
- Improved drone move detection. They will hit walls less accidentally.
- Fixed Z-Fighting on some Door/Wall configuration
- Added sleep for physics calculation for stationary objects like large boxes to save performance
- Improved sound sphere configuration for better 3D effect for projectiles
Changed files in this update