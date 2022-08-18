 Skip to content

Heroine Anthem Zero 2 update for 18 August 2022

Patch Note 1.82

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugs Fixed
  1. Fixed the quest prompt disappearance problem of the quest Njucha's Bully
  2. Fixed an issue where the content of the conversation was not updated when Wanin went to talk to Haba in chapter 15
  3. Fixed the disappearance of the female bodyguard in Chapter 15, Try to Fly Through
  4. Fixed the abnormal movement caused when Wanin was affected by Clumps attack when pushing a crate
  5. Fixed an Cow Costume or Maid Costume
  6. Fixed the malfunction of contraptions bug during the dressing progress of Cow Costume or Maid Costume
  7. Fixed a bug that caused UI abnormality after revived from certain missions.
  8. Fixed the game crash after Reborn during the boss fight with Welly in Chapter 17.
  9. Fixed the issue that some monsters in Galaxy Hill Road displayed abnormally in Relax setting.
  10. Fixed the abnormal teleportation from Elm of Hill to Gate of Polar Night in Chapter 19.
  11. All task prompts can now display properly after the cutscenes
  12. Fixed the display malfunctions when launching special moves against a few specific monsters.
  13. Fixed the task prompts of Chapter 14.
  14. Fixed an issue causing the character gets stuck when being attacked by monsters when talking to an NPC.
  15. Fixed the cutscene malfunction in Chapter 18.
  16. Fixed the display error when Ahdurio joined the team in Chapter 19.
  17. Fixed an issue where the Seal of Holy Whirlpool could not be obtained after completing the Chapter 20 quest: We’ll always be partners.
  18. Fixed the abnormal display of save files in Chapter 17.

Addition and Optimization

  1. Added the new [Down]+[Dash] combo for Drop Attack
  2. Increased the attack power of Shama's secondary skills Gammon Engraving and Barrage Engraving
  3. Momo's Phantom Combination Kick can now track all enemies
  4. Momo's Ultimate Invincible Explosion now attacks straight upwards with increased power
  5. Korrud 's Dance of Water Drake now fires cross-direction with increased power
  6. Increase power for Korrud 's Quent Utas
  7. Shama's maid outfit now provides
  8. HP Regeneration
  9. Twice the final product when cooking
  10. The heavy attack has the effect of SA break
  11. Shama's Cow Costume now provides
  12. Full resistance, suitable for escaping from the battlefield
  13. Certain enemies will be friendly with Shama
  14. Increase Bibi 's flight time
  15. Removed the ethereal form of the final boss
  16. Adjusted the percentage of enemy damage reduction in ethereal form
  17. Shama and 瓦因's resistant’s have been increased.
  18. Shama can use Charge Attack at Lv.1, allowing more variations to the attack in the early game.
Performance Optimization
  1. Improved the overall loading speed
  2. Optimized the usage of memory card
Level Optimization
  1. Optimized the difficulty and added hot springs, thorns, and cliffs in chapters 6 to 17
  2. Optimized the amount of obtained resources in chapters 14 to 20
  3. Lowered the requirement for leveling from Lv55 to Lv85
  4. Easier to obtain Ancient Lockpick in chapters 3 to 5
  5. Optimized the stage of Night Antelope Alley.
  6. Optimized the number of excavations at the same exploration point in the early game.
  7. Optimized the special effect, sound effect, and item drop for the hidden boss in Sorrowful Abyss.
  8. Optimize the movement of the summon and the task prompt during the boss fight with Snuffers.
  9. Optimize the abnormal movement and the disappearance of special effects of monsters on some levels.
  10. Allowed the usage of Shama Bomb V2 to destroy bow turrets in mid-game.
  11. Optimized the task prompt and guide to the Ancient Sewer in Chapter 16.
  12. Optimized the resurrection process after being crushed by a box. You can use the Guardian Owl to be reborn immediately.
  13. Optimized the overall lightning and the layout Galaxy Mountains.
Item Adjustment
  1. Optimized the maximum number and the effect of the HP recovery item.
    a. Recovery percentage decreased: Goat Milk, Dark Rye Bread, Honey, Granny Smith, Black Pudding and Mealy Apple.
    b. The maximum number has been increased from 20 to 30
  2. Increase the maximum number of medicinal herbs from 20 to 199.
Steam Achievements
  1. Added two new achievements, Bustling Bar I and Bustling Bar II. Remember to put on your maid outfit!!
UI optimization
  1. Added illustrations in the skill table
  2. Added Status Icon to the top left corner
  3. Collectible Bonus Effects can be seen in the Character tab
  4. Optimized shopping UI
  5. Added images for DLC pack
  6. Optimized the display for enemy weaknesses
  7. Optimize the icon of the No. 3 Throwing Bottle series and the icon of the main mission, which will be easier to distinguish between the two.
  8. Added the switch in the Backpack and Equipment UI to make navigation easier. The keyboard shortcut is Ctrl and Alt, and the controller is L2 and R2.
  9. Added a shortcut to switch characters in the UI. Tab key on the keyboard, and ▲ for the controller.
  10. Optimized the effects when a teammate leaves the team.
  11. Optimized saving and loading function.
    I. The selection box will stay on the current save file when reading a save file.
  12. Canceled the Skip function with the mouse to avoid the accidental touch of the mouse and the skipping of the animation.
  13. New features: Fast Forward and Pause though cutscenes system.
    Keyboard：Pause /Play [TAP]、Fast Forward [Left Ctrl]
    XBOX : Pause /Play [Menu button]、Fast Forward [R2]
    PS4、PS5 : Pause /Play [Options button]、Fast Forward [R2]
Tips
  1. Note: Guardian Ow Ex can only be obtained after purchasing the DLC. It is treated as a separate item in the backpack but has the same functions as Guardian Ow. The combined number of both items will display upon death.
  2. Shama can walk up the wall directly.
  3. Some items can treat Status Effect.
  4. It is relatively easy to find Crystal Marble through Explore.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/787850/ZERO_2/

