Patch Note 1.82

Bugs Fixed
- Fixed the quest prompt disappearance problem of the quest Njucha's Bully
- Fixed an issue where the content of the conversation was not updated when Wanin went to talk to Haba in chapter 15
- Fixed the disappearance of the female bodyguard in Chapter 15, Try to Fly Through
- Fixed the abnormal movement caused when Wanin was affected by Clumps attack when pushing a crate
- Fixed an Cow Costume or Maid Costume
- Fixed the malfunction of contraptions bug during the dressing progress of Cow Costume or Maid Costume
- Fixed a bug that caused UI abnormality after revived from certain missions.
- Fixed the game crash after Reborn during the boss fight with Welly in Chapter 17.
- Fixed the issue that some monsters in Galaxy Hill Road displayed abnormally in Relax setting.
- Fixed the abnormal teleportation from Elm of Hill to Gate of Polar Night in Chapter 19.
- All task prompts can now display properly after the cutscenes
- Fixed the display malfunctions when launching special moves against a few specific monsters.
- Fixed the task prompts of Chapter 14.
- Fixed an issue causing the character gets stuck when being attacked by monsters when talking to an NPC.
- Fixed the cutscene malfunction in Chapter 18.
- Fixed the display error when Ahdurio joined the team in Chapter 19.
- Fixed an issue where the Seal of Holy Whirlpool could not be obtained after completing the Chapter 20 quest: We’ll always be partners.
- Fixed the abnormal display of save files in Chapter 17.
Addition and Optimization
Skill Related Optimization
- Added the new [Down]+[Dash] combo for Drop Attack
- Increased the attack power of Shama's secondary skills Gammon Engraving and Barrage Engraving
- Momo's Phantom Combination Kick can now track all enemies
- Momo's Ultimate Invincible Explosion now attacks straight upwards with increased power
- Korrud 's Dance of Water Drake now fires cross-direction with increased power
- Increase power for Korrud 's Quent Utas
- Shama's maid outfit now provides
- HP Regeneration
- Twice the final product when cooking
- The heavy attack has the effect of SA break
- Shama's Cow Costume now provides
- Full resistance, suitable for escaping from the battlefield
- Certain enemies will be friendly with Shama
- Increase Bibi 's flight time
- Removed the ethereal form of the final boss
- Adjusted the percentage of enemy damage reduction in ethereal form
- Shama and 瓦因's resistant’s have been increased.
- Shama can use Charge Attack at Lv.1, allowing more variations to the attack in the early game.
Performance Optimization
- Improved the overall loading speed
- Optimized the usage of memory card
Level Optimization
- Optimized the difficulty and added hot springs, thorns, and cliffs in chapters 6 to 17
- Optimized the amount of obtained resources in chapters 14 to 20
- Lowered the requirement for leveling from Lv55 to Lv85
- Easier to obtain Ancient Lockpick in chapters 3 to 5
- Optimized the stage of Night Antelope Alley.
- Optimized the number of excavations at the same exploration point in the early game.
- Optimized the special effect, sound effect, and item drop for the hidden boss in Sorrowful Abyss.
- Optimize the movement of the summon and the task prompt during the boss fight with Snuffers.
- Optimize the abnormal movement and the disappearance of special effects of monsters on some levels.
- Allowed the usage of Shama Bomb V2 to destroy bow turrets in mid-game.
- Optimized the task prompt and guide to the Ancient Sewer in Chapter 16.
- Optimized the resurrection process after being crushed by a box. You can use the Guardian Owl to be reborn immediately.
- Optimized the overall lightning and the layout Galaxy Mountains.
Item Adjustment
- Optimized the maximum number and the effect of the HP recovery item.
a. Recovery percentage decreased: Goat Milk, Dark Rye Bread, Honey, Granny Smith, Black Pudding and Mealy Apple.
b. The maximum number has been increased from 20 to 30
- Increase the maximum number of medicinal herbs from 20 to 199.
Steam Achievements
- Added two new achievements, Bustling Bar I and Bustling Bar II. Remember to put on your maid outfit!!
UI optimization
- Added illustrations in the skill table
- Added Status Icon to the top left corner
- Collectible Bonus Effects can be seen in the Character tab
- Optimized shopping UI
- Added images for DLC pack
- Optimized the display for enemy weaknesses
- Optimize the icon of the No. 3 Throwing Bottle series and the icon of the main mission, which will be easier to distinguish between the two.
- Added the switch in the Backpack and Equipment UI to make navigation easier. The keyboard shortcut is Ctrl and Alt, and the controller is L2 and R2.
- Added a shortcut to switch characters in the UI. Tab key on the keyboard, and ▲ for the controller.
- Optimized the effects when a teammate leaves the team.
- Optimized saving and loading function.
I. The selection box will stay on the current save file when reading a save file.
- Canceled the Skip function with the mouse to avoid the accidental touch of the mouse and the skipping of the animation.
- New features: Fast Forward and Pause though cutscenes system.
Keyboard：Pause /Play [TAP]、Fast Forward [Left Ctrl]
XBOX : Pause /Play [Menu button]、Fast Forward [R2]
PS4、PS5 : Pause /Play [Options button]、Fast Forward [R2]
Tips
- Note: Guardian Ow Ex can only be obtained after purchasing the DLC. It is treated as a separate item in the backpack but has the same functions as Guardian Ow. The combined number of both items will display upon death.
- Shama can walk up the wall directly.
- Some items can treat Status Effect.
- It is relatively easy to find Crystal Marble through Explore.
