SALVATIONLAND update for 17 August 2022

Patch 0.6.4.1

17 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some minor bugs that don't affect the game walkthrough

For saved games from versions 0.6.3/0.6.4: starting new game is not required.

