Robo Revenge Squad update for 17 August 2022

Robo Revenge Squad is out now!

Assemble your squad and ready your toasters!

Robo Revenge Squad is out of Early Access and available now at a 15% discount until August 23rd. Read the earlier announcement for a breakdown of the changes in this shiny, polished and generally swanky 1.0 version.

If you'd like to join us for the launch, we are streaming live from 17:00 GMT for one hour or so. We'll play back the recording afterwards so you can still get a glimpse of our excited, tired, but also joyful faces if you can't make the live stream.

All of us at Rikodu are hyped beyond belief. We hope you enjoy the game and can't wait to hear what you think! Please share the news and follow our socials here: https://linktr.ee/roborevengesquad

  • Team Rikodu

