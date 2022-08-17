Aug 17th - First Whale's Shrine

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The flood has washed up a special shrine along with its familiar guardian to the underworld! Challenge yourself in solving the shrine's puzzle and defeat Movah for a new mimic item! This patch will introduce a new level-ranking system, where players can increase demon's cap level according to their player rank. This means the higher your rank is, the stronger your demons get! So, be sure to take time to complete your conquests! We also reopened the Guild Challenge with more themed-based aquatic creatures and updated its rewards to aid players in using our new SSSs. Also, pirate box has been updated with new Greed outfits for for Menalisa, Rodeobob, Troth, Verin, and Wiktor. As usual, we added more SSS for Wiktor, Verin and Anneburg, as well as fixing a few bugs and adjustments.

ps. So sorry for late update, we just had trouble coming up with a worthy rewards for this patch. Hope you like new mimic items. There's also no patch this Friday as we are spending most of our resource building our new dungeon for next week. ;)

Patch note v7.85

Added a new Trail-Boss campaign, FirstWhaleShrine, to Campaign Window.

Added a new campaign Boss: Movah.

Added new First Whale Shrine conquests.

Added Guild Challenge#3 (Water Theme) to campaign window. (Guild members only)