Boneraiser Minions update for 17 August 2022

Patch v1.12

Share · View all patches · Build 9331185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Increased the chance of Bonemeldus Destineous minion being offered in the Endless Skirmish game mode.
  • Increased the Meldus Flame relic's chance to offer a Bonemeldus Destineous minion.
  • When choosing a boneraise, level up items now display the minion amount that you have at that exact level.
  • The Liche Necromance's Companion Chum meta now reduces your maximum health by -10.

//bug fixes

  • The button prompts for the number pad keys (1,3,7,9) was showing an empty button.
  • Sealing boneraise items that level up minions wasn't working correctly.
  • Sealing a boneraise item that removed minions (eg deamon) could remove the wrong minion or cause a crash.

