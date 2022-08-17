Patch v1.12

//misc
- Increased the chance of Bonemeldus Destineous minion being offered in the Endless Skirmish game mode.
- Increased the Meldus Flame relic's chance to offer a Bonemeldus Destineous minion.
- When choosing a boneraise, level up items now display the minion amount that you have at that exact level.
- The Liche Necromance's Companion Chum meta now reduces your maximum health by -10.
//bug fixes
- The button prompts for the number pad keys (1,3,7,9) was showing an empty button.
- Sealing boneraise items that level up minions wasn't working correctly.
- Sealing a boneraise item that removed minions (eg deamon) could remove the wrong minion or cause a crash.
