[Maintenance] Regular Maintenance on August 18th

Hello, this is an announcement from SoulWorker.

We are here to inform you that regular maintenance will be conducted to provide a better quality of service.

◆ Maintenance Announcement

Date: Thursday, August 18th

Duration: Approx. 14hrs 10min

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]From[/th]

[th]To[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]August 17th 20:50[/td]

[td]August 18th 11:00[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PDT[/td]

[td]August 17th 13:50[/td]

[td]August 18th 04:00[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]August 18th 05:50[/td]

[td]August 18th 20:00[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Contents: Server Optimization and Future Updates

Rewards: Gruton Coins x4,000, Mats x12, Super High-Dose Vitamins Z x12, Energy Converters x7

"[LIMITED] SoulWorker PLUS [1D]" item will be provided ONLY for Accounts with SoulWorker PLUS currently activated.

※ Maintenance Rewards will be available before the following hours:

[table]

[tr]

[th]Time zone[/th]

[th]Before[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]GMT[/td]

[td]August 19th 15:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]PDT[/td]

[td]August 19th 08:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]KST[/td]

[td]August 20th 00:00 [/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

※ Log-in or access to SoulWorker is unavailable during maintenance. So please make sure to log-out in a safe environment to ensure nothing happens to your account during this time.

For further details, please refer to the STEAM Update Announcement.

We will try our best to return your love and support by providing the best service.

Thank you.