[Complete] August 17, 2022 Server Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,

We would like to inform everyone that the scheduled server maintenance is over and servers are now up and running.

[Server Refresh]

Zeus | Hestia

S3 Crystals Stats



Crafting Materials for S3 Crystals



*Note: Recommended build path should be the same S1, S2 and S3 variants only.

[Hourly Giveaway]

-Marshmallow Coonie

Don't miss this out!

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team