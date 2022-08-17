Today's patch includes multiple fixes and war mechanic modifications and improvements, following the big Casus-Belli update.
It also includes at the bottom of the changelogs all the cumulated previous smaller hotfixes and patches that have been applied since the last news which have focused mostly on server stabilization, optimization, and war mechanic modifications as well.
What's next?
Following this 1st war patch, more are to come to stabilize and balance the new war mechanics: a system of war escalation, fixing the issue of 'needle forts' with deployment capacity limitations based on surface area, and fixing the over fortification of countrysides overpowering defense currently by limiting the capacity of fortifications based on territorial status.
After that will come an update of "Quality of life", then an update for Slavery, and then finally a new system of accounts to implement Hogs properly and get ready for getting out of early access if all goes well.
_Patches
v0.6.54
- Politics Points now capped to 300 (placeholder)
- Losing a Humiliation war generates a temporary (non stackable) penalty of -30 Legitimacy + cannot declare humiliation war if humiliated yourself
- added arbitrary +2 to base cost of cattle resources (placeholder)
- added auto cease fire engagement treaty between all belligerents when any war ends
- implemented "unadministered" territorial status for newly received territories to give time to reorganize them.
- "unadministered" territories reduce Politics Points production by 30% each + notification event
- in overexpansion, territories will now decay to "unadministered" instead of outposts.
- added "liberate" action to lift occupation on your own territory occupied by the enemy, that is always available
- no longer possible to raid or sack your own territories that are occupied by the enemy
- if winner of annexation war breaks peace treaty, now gives a punishment casus-belli to defender instead of just reparations
- Policy of "regional administrations" now allows to claim non-capital regional centers directly if one of its subterritories is adjacent
- increased distance penalties for raiding wars
- declaring wars cost: added rivalry cost reduction and distance factor penalty
- now impossible to declare rival if his score is below 80% of yours
- postal service now consumable and provides up to -10% waste
- added "capital occupation" of +2 damage to annexation wars for the agressor
- allow raiding in annexation wars
- fixed issues with auto production cost of resources being too high in territories with no active production for some resources (ex: meat)
- fixed bug with production cost of leather >0 in territories with no active leather production
- fixed discovery chronicles tech name not working
- fixed issue with cancelling a pending treaty offer not removing treaty event for other party
- fixed resource menu UI bug with state backing costs appearing to buy negative amounts
- fixed problem of towers proximity being circumvented by placing different types of towers -> now category related
- Fixed "liberation" casus belli not working.
- fixed bug of warehouses providing wealth even without worker
- fixed partisans uprisings not lifting occupation status
- fixed problem with zones accessibility discrepancies in battles
- fixed bug with rivalry notifications at server start
- fixed troops auto-withdrawing from territories that are annexed when an annexation war ends
- fixed bug of abandoned territories retaining cultural data
- fixed bug where rivalry claim reduction was active even for non-rivals
- fixed visual bugs in battles with units and buildings sunk in terrain
- fixed bug of positive battle morale gains not applied to wars
Previous Patches:
- optimization: stat_res_price, modify frequency for offline players
- annexation wars: increased morale damage from occupying objective to 8
- fixed terrain generation error causing missing water or terrain tile resources that should be there
- fixed client crash from building display when destroyed or ruined
- bug with capitals conquered not losing their capital tag
- optimizing world prices refreshing
- fix issue with server NPC factions
- disabled auto-despawning of 0 pop territories
- fixed bug with auto-rival loop
- fixed class_building display causing client crash
- fixed free traders slippage exploit
- more server memory improvements
- Raiding barbarian de-state ownership of resources, even when being whipped out in the raid
- fixed multiple bugs in new c# pathfinding
- continuing work on anti-cheat
- spawn on inactives disabled if at war & occupied
- fixed bug of corrupted Politics Points generation on server 2
- optimization: lower infrastructures refreshs if offline + uv_to_iso results baking
- networking overload from corrupted buffer causing piling up
- server tick rate optimizations
- server memory optimizations
- improved procedural terrain from terrain resources that are still undiscovered
- fixed zones inaccessibility being broken
- fixed production range of buildings allowing to exploit tiles out of bound
- newtorking issues
- improving servers errors management
- improved tutorial failsafes for building toolmakers and woodcutters
- optimization: battle logs reduced cost by 99%
- occupied territories AP regen +2
- reduced annexation war declare cost to 100PP
- fixed program launch failure for some users
- fixed bug of claims over ancient capitals messing up capital
- increased morale gained from damage done to enemy
- added factor of lives lost in regards to total population in morale loss calculation instead of just military power lost
- adding military power killed/military power lost ratio effect
- eliminating enemy cobelligerent gives +5 morale to main belligerent
- bug of missing belligerents from war in wars with too many belligerents
- humiliation wars: base morale +10 for att and def, and max distance morale malus for attacker reduced to 5
- fix bug in annexation resolution failing to transfer target territory to winner
- fixed issues with insufficient meat & gathering production to complete starting missions
- add research points rewards for thriving agriculture
- include political cost of breaking treaties in declare war UI
- added "breaking conditions" option to treaties
- fixed annexion war declare cost being lower than reward : set both to 150
- allowed 'vengeance' casus belli breaking clause in manual treaties of subjugation
- added auto annexation claims for territories invaded by barbarians or rebels
- fixed bug in humiliation war defeat chronicle.
- fixed bug with barbarian raids
- double duration of casus bellis for reparation or vengeance
- ensured occupied territories still count as connected to prevent SP collapse.
- bug with reveal map exploration event not working
- fixed bug pillages targeting already ruined buildings and fields
- friendly countrysides AP regen +2
- added Politics points reward for completing chieftain's hut mission
- bug with movement cost of abandonned settlements
- fixed avatar factions flags are missing
- inactives should not be elligible to despawn if involved in a non raiding war
- fixed bug in researchers menu
- removed passive morale effects on cobelligerents
- allow raiding for agressor in humiliation wars
- multiplied construction speed of buildings in persistent mode by 3
- fixed server 2 infinite battle -> pathfinding failure
- fixed "fabricate claim" action being available before annexion wars are (requires leadership)
- fixed bug where pillaging houses generated more coins than they should
- territories occupied by enemy should still count as Expansion points
- fixed bug with wars not ending against no longer existing characters
- optimized character avatars -> now stored in cache to prevent redundant loading
- optimized loading of faction colors and banners + display for everyone all the time
- fixed bug where occupying foreign capital would cause administration penalty of distance from capital in your own capital
- added AP reward for completing mission of recruiting first warriors
- decreasing speed of barbarians spawning on primitive spawns
- territories under occupation generate extra resistance from total population
- renouncing control of barbarian occupied territories now turns it to anarchy instead of returning to barbarian
- added true "endless'" property to the Forever server (game no longer in "won" status + no limit of VP)
- fxied problem with the forever server score board
- disabled auto-rivalry in non persistent games
- fixed "rebellion risk" phantom even poping up and disapearing
- fixed revoking traits event display doesnt show mission ui_
