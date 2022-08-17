Today's patch includes multiple fixes and war mechanic modifications and improvements, following the big Casus-Belli update.

It also includes at the bottom of the changelogs all the cumulated previous smaller hotfixes and patches that have been applied since the last news which have focused mostly on server stabilization, optimization, and war mechanic modifications as well.

What's next?

Following this 1st war patch, more are to come to stabilize and balance the new war mechanics: a system of war escalation, fixing the issue of 'needle forts' with deployment capacity limitations based on surface area, and fixing the over fortification of countrysides overpowering defense currently by limiting the capacity of fortifications based on territorial status.

After that will come an update of "Quality of life", then an update for Slavery, and then finally a new system of accounts to implement Hogs properly and get ready for getting out of early access if all goes well.

_Patches

v0.6.54

Politics Points now capped to 300 (placeholder)

Losing a Humiliation war generates a temporary (non stackable) penalty of -30 Legitimacy + cannot declare humiliation war if humiliated yourself

added arbitrary +2 to base cost of cattle resources (placeholder)

added auto cease fire engagement treaty between all belligerents when any war ends

implemented "unadministered" territorial status for newly received territories to give time to reorganize them.

"unadministered" territories reduce Politics Points production by 30% each + notification event

in overexpansion, territories will now decay to "unadministered" instead of outposts.

added "liberate" action to lift occupation on your own territory occupied by the enemy, that is always available

no longer possible to raid or sack your own territories that are occupied by the enemy

if winner of annexation war breaks peace treaty, now gives a punishment casus-belli to defender instead of just reparations

Policy of "regional administrations" now allows to claim non-capital regional centers directly if one of its subterritories is adjacent

increased distance penalties for raiding wars

declaring wars cost: added rivalry cost reduction and distance factor penalty

now impossible to declare rival if his score is below 80% of yours

postal service now consumable and provides up to -10% waste

added "capital occupation" of +2 damage to annexation wars for the agressor

allow raiding in annexation wars

fixed issues with auto production cost of resources being too high in territories with no active production for some resources (ex: meat)

fixed bug with production cost of leather >0 in territories with no active leather production

fixed discovery chronicles tech name not working

fixed issue with cancelling a pending treaty offer not removing treaty event for other party

fixed resource menu UI bug with state backing costs appearing to buy negative amounts

fixed problem of towers proximity being circumvented by placing different types of towers -> now category related

Fixed "liberation" casus belli not working.

fixed bug of warehouses providing wealth even without worker

fixed partisans uprisings not lifting occupation status

fixed problem with zones accessibility discrepancies in battles

fixed bug with rivalry notifications at server start

fixed troops auto-withdrawing from territories that are annexed when an annexation war ends

fixed bug of abandoned territories retaining cultural data

fixed bug where rivalry claim reduction was active even for non-rivals

fixed visual bugs in battles with units and buildings sunk in terrain

fixed bug of positive battle morale gains not applied to wars

Previous Patches: