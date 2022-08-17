The Self-Delusion is out now on Steam!

Get ready to survive against bloodthirsty monsters from dark fairy tales!

Self-Delusion is a survival horror game set amongst creepy fairy tales.

Upon receiving a concerning letter from her mother, Lena (our main character) decides it is time to return to the place she grew up. Located in the middle of a foreboding forest, Lena is confronted by a mystery when she enters her childhood home.

Can you help Lena figure out what happened in her old house?

You will need to fend off the fairytale creatures hunting you: the ones who, up 'til now, have only existed in your imagination.

Key game features:

Monsters unique to the horror genre, only found in fairytales and folklore up 'til now.

Challenging gameplay filled with new and interesting game mechanics.

An enthralling storyline that will leave you gasping in shock and on the edge of your seat.

Tense atmosphere complete with jump scares and heart hammering races to beat the clock.

Alternate endings that shed new insight on the story and add hours of re-playability.

Developer: Rolling Bread