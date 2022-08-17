The Self-Delusion is out now on Steam!

Get ready to survive against bloodthirsty monsters from dark fairy tales!
Self-Delusion is a survival horror game set amongst creepy fairy tales.
Upon receiving a concerning letter from her mother, Lena (our main character) decides it is time to return to the place she grew up. Located in the middle of a foreboding forest, Lena is confronted by a mystery when she enters her childhood home.
Can you help Lena figure out what happened in her old house?
You will need to fend off the fairytale creatures hunting you: the ones who, up 'til now, have only existed in your imagination.
Key game features:
- Monsters unique to the horror genre, only found in fairytales and folklore up 'til now.
- Challenging gameplay filled with new and interesting game mechanics.
- An enthralling storyline that will leave you gasping in shock and on the edge of your seat.
- Tense atmosphere complete with jump scares and heart hammering races to beat the clock.
- Alternate endings that shed new insight on the story and add hours of re-playability.
Developer: Rolling Bread