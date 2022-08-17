 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Self-Delusion update for 17 August 2022

The Self-Delusion is out now on Steam!

Share · View all patches · Build 9331039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Get ready to survive against bloodthirsty monsters from dark fairy tales!

Self-Delusion is a survival horror game set amongst creepy fairy tales.

Upon receiving a concerning letter from her mother, Lena (our main character) decides it is time to return to the place she grew up. Located in the middle of a foreboding forest, Lena is confronted by a mystery when she enters her childhood home.

Can you help Lena figure out what happened in her old house?

You will need to fend off the fairytale creatures hunting you: the ones who, up 'til now, have only existed in your imagination.

Key game features:

  • Monsters unique to the horror genre, only found in fairytales and folklore up 'til now.
  • Challenging gameplay filled with new and interesting game mechanics.
  • An enthralling storyline that will leave you gasping in shock and on the edge of your seat.
  • Tense atmosphere complete with jump scares and heart hammering races to beat the clock.
  • Alternate endings that shed new insight on the story and add hours of re-playability.

Developer: Rolling Bread

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link