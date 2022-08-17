 Skip to content

SokoChess update for 17 August 2022

Hotfix - version 1.0.2

Hello everyone,

we just released version 1.0.2 with a small hotfix! When rebinding in the Controls menu, if you try to rebind a key that is already in use an alert wouldn't show up informing you of this fact. This has been fixed.

Enjoy the game!

