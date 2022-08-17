Disabled the graphical settings launcher window to be fully compatible with Steam Deck and TV playing without keyboard and mouse.
Pushy and Pully in Blockland update for 17 August 2022
Small patch for SteamDeck compatibility
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update