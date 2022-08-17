 Skip to content

Pushy and Pully in Blockland update for 17 August 2022

Small patch for SteamDeck compatibility

Share · View all patches · Build 9330791

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Disabled the graphical settings launcher window to be fully compatible with Steam Deck and TV playing without keyboard and mouse.

