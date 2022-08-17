Update 1.04

New
- Hang man ceased to be a suffocator, received a combo strike in his arsenal, and also built a location for himself to make it more convenient to throw the player
- New save system, backwards compatible with the old version
- New localization system
- Bushes are no longer static pictures, but react to the movements of the player, opponents and projectiles
- Checkpoint system to simplify the game
- Added fall damage
- A riddle has been added to the dungeon level
- Boss's name is now written under the HP bar
Corrections
- Our programmer finally finished the 7th grade physics course, now the arrows of the archers fly along the ballistic curve
- Added control over the level of heartbeat sound
- Added correction factor for sounds in the game
- The interface is now adaptive, high resolution screens are supported
- At level 5, elevators have changed to stairs
Balance
- Stamina consumption reduced
- Restoration of stamina depends on the severity of the armor and weapons of the hero
- The executioner received an increase in health
Bugs
- The dead priest learned shoot
- Fixed a bug when falling into water, the player received damage, but it was not displayed
- Fixed a bug: when receiving damage from an arrow/magic, the player received damage, but it was not displayed
Optimization
- Reduced the number of earth colliders
- The number of Update calls for many items has been reduced, everything has been rewritten to new timers
Changed files in this update