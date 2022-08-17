 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Standard Legend update for 17 August 2022

Update 1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 9330786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New
  • Hang man ceased to be a suffocator, received a combo strike in his arsenal, and also built a location for himself to make it more convenient to throw the player
  • New save system, backwards compatible with the old version
  • New localization system
  • Bushes are no longer static pictures, but react to the movements of the player, opponents and projectiles
  • Checkpoint system to simplify the game
  • Added fall damage
  • A riddle has been added to the dungeon level
  • Boss's name is now written under the HP bar
Corrections
  • Our programmer finally finished the 7th grade physics course, now the arrows of the archers fly along the ballistic curve
  • Added control over the level of heartbeat sound
  • Added correction factor for sounds in the game
  • The interface is now adaptive, high resolution screens are supported
  • At level 5, elevators have changed to stairs
Balance
  • Stamina consumption reduced
  • Restoration of stamina depends on the severity of the armor and weapons of the hero
  • The executioner received an increase in health
Bugs
  • The dead priest learned shoot
  • Fixed a bug when falling into water, the player received damage, but it was not displayed
  • Fixed a bug: when receiving damage from an arrow/magic, the player received damage, but it was not displayed
Optimization
  • Reduced the number of earth colliders
  • The number of Update calls for many items has been reduced, everything has been rewritten to new timers

Changed files in this update

Standard Legend Content Depot 948491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link