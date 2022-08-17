August 17th version Update Notes (Beta)
-
Optimize the stacking upper limit of Experiential Dan and Wuxue Dan. Increased from 99 to 999 groups.
-
A new batch of character potential breakthrough: Jiang Yi, Ni Fei-ling, Qin Dynasty, Orphan Teacher, Zhang Huaijin, Fu Ye, Jin Shulei
-
Optimize the overall performance of potential breakthrough, which can be identified by whether the role has a special wish "the world comes out of us".
-
Adjust the damage of true qi before temporary rollback
Fixed BUG:
- Fixed the problem of abnormal collection interface caused by incorrect data import, this part of martial arts will be implemented in the recent update.
- Fixed the problem that some NPCS could not select during Yuwenzhuang Secret Room insight.
- Correct the abnormal problem of peripheral eye inheritance after potential breakthrough. (requires a new file to take effect)
- Fixed the issue of synchronous protagonist potential breakthrough anomaly.
- Fixed an issue where the potential breakthrough of the four sisters of the Immortal Gate was abnormal.
Changed depots in steam_versions_test branch