梦江湖 update for 17 August 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
August 17th version Update Notes (Beta)

  1. Optimize the stacking upper limit of Experiential Dan and Wuxue Dan. Increased from 99 to 999 groups.

  2. A new batch of character potential breakthrough: Jiang Yi, Ni Fei-ling, Qin Dynasty, Orphan Teacher, Zhang Huaijin, Fu Ye, Jin Shulei

  3. Optimize the overall performance of potential breakthrough, which can be identified by whether the role has a special wish "the world comes out of us".

  4. Adjust the damage of true qi before temporary rollback

Fixed BUG:

  1. Fixed the problem of abnormal collection interface caused by incorrect data import, this part of martial arts will be implemented in the recent update.
  2. Fixed the problem that some NPCS could not select during Yuwenzhuang Secret Room insight.
  3. Correct the abnormal problem of peripheral eye inheritance after potential breakthrough. (requires a new file to take effect)
  4. Fixed the issue of synchronous protagonist potential breakthrough anomaly.
  5. Fixed an issue where the potential breakthrough of the four sisters of the Immortal Gate was abnormal.

