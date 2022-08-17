 Skip to content

ColorTool update for 17 August 2022

Build 06 - Adobe Swatch Exchange format support

17 August 2022

Build 06

  • Adobe Swatch Exchange (*.ase) files can now be imported and exported as palettes. These are mainly used for Adobe Illustrator and Affinity Designer.

