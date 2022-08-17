- Adobe Swatch Exchange (*.ase) files can now be imported and exported as palettes. These are mainly used for Adobe Illustrator and Affinity Designer.
ColorTool update for 17 August 2022
Build 06 - Adobe Swatch Exchange format support
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
ColorTool Depot Depot 948221
- Loading history…
ColorTool Depot Linux Depot 948222
- Loading history…
ColorTool Depot Mac Depot 948223
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update