[Neolithic]To the End update for 17 August 2022

Update, Version 20220817

Update, Version 20220817

[Unlucky-13 Motel]A new room is now accessible.
[Unlucky-13 Motel]A non-hostile succubus and some naked dead bodies can be found inside.
[Unlucky-13 Motel]Something silly if you bring Alicia.
【厄运13旅馆】一间新的房间可以进入。
【厄运13旅馆】里面有一只非敌意的魅魔和一些全身赤裸的尸体。
【厄运13旅馆】带着艾丽西亚的话会有欢乐的剧情发生。

