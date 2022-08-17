Patch 1.01

This is a day 1 patch to the game and is just a band-aid fix to some

issues that came up.

The bug involving silent voice chat is being looked into, and

there is a makeshift tutorial in the room menu. An exploit involving

usernames has been fixed. Host bans are coming soon.

On another note: It's only day 1 of release,

and already the server browser is filling up and people are sharing

the game. Getting to see the incredible reactions from people

in-game has made my day. Thanks, Y'all.