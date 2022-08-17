 Skip to content

Catto Pew Pew! update for 17 August 2022

Patch 1.01

Patch 1.01

This is a day 1 patch to the game and is just a band-aid fix to some
issues that came up.

The bug involving silent voice chat is being looked into, and
there is a makeshift tutorial in the room menu. An exploit involving
usernames has been fixed. Host bans are coming soon.

On another note: It's only day 1 of release,
and already the server browser is filling up and people are sharing
the game. Getting to see the incredible reactions from people
in-game has made my day. Thanks, Y'all.

