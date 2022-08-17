Imperius and Vagrantis skill updates, and a reworked Act 3 completion cutscene!

Version 0.5550920374

🎯 [Balance] The Vagrantis skill "Omnipotent Fortitude" has been revised and now also affect on-board ship turrets.

🎯 [Balance] The Imperius skill "Warp Plasma Damage Amplifier" has been revised and now increases % damage instead of fixed values. Damage is increased by X% per point of max hull divided by the diameter of the used ship. This also applies to on-board ship turrets.

🎯 [Misc] The cutscene after Act 3 has been completed has been fully reworked.

🎯 [Bug fix] The dedicated server could previously, given certain conditions, trigger a save of the storage and achievements. If run from the same folder as the Nienix executable, it could cause an overwrite of the storage/achievement data. Note: If this has happened to anyone, you can recover the correct storage/achievements from the Backup save game folder.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to ghost loot.