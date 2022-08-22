Version 2.15.0 - NEW FORSBERG FD 2022 CAR, NEW EBISU LAYOUT, NEW SR20 ENGINE!

AYO DRIFTERS! Tighten your seatbelts, Update 2.15.0 is giving you 3 NEW EXCITING FEATURES!

NEW CHRIS FORSBERG FD 2022 CAR UPDATE!



Established veteran in the scene and a true motorsport icon, Chris Forsberg hits the 2022 Formula Drift tracks with his brand new Z34 Nissan Z 2023 (Custom Pro Edition) - A revamped livery design with his signature blue, orange and black palette and an incredible VR38DETT under the hood, this new addition will easily boast 1,300 HP and 1,700 NM of torque on the tracks, talk about a beast of a debut!

NEW EBISU DRIFT SCHOOL LAYOUT – CARPARK!



SKRRRT SKRRRRT! It’s back to school with Ebisu opening up a highly anticipated new section of the map, CARPARK! Sending you a little higher up the mountain, players can expect a fun new layout on the iconic drift school track and uh… there may or may not be a Jump on it… Let us know how you like it!

NEW PRO SR20 ENGINE!



Our latest addition to the part store is the PRO SR20 Engine! A mega responsive engine that finally surpasses 1000HP, we may be seeing some worthy competition for our renowned Barra Engine finally. Which car are you putting this in first?!

BUG FIXES & PERFORMANCE IMPROVEMENTS

Ford cars have been reenabled in garage

Linking Twitch accounts fixed

AdamLZ 180sx retuned

Fixed an issue with UI breaking after completing sponsor challenges in Korean

Pressing 'V' when redeeming a code no longer auto-confirms

Player account optimisation - Large accounts should now load faster

Minor fixes on multiple tracks incl. Cali Banks, Lake Erie, The Slab, WWT, Hakone & Monroe

Plus more UI, menu, garage, in-game & optimisation improvements!

Another HUGE thank you to our community, especially for our last few FD rounds! We never got the chance to formally say thank you to our amazing in-game livery artists who are constantly creating gobsmacking masterpieces utilising our tools! We see you, and some of our Pro FD Drivers see you too. Hope you enjoy our new splash screens for 2.15.0 <3 We’re getting keen for content in the second half of the year, so keep those brushes wet drifters!

Another note from the team, FD Utah’s track will not be added to the game, but we still have plans to hold exclusive FD weekend rewards and challenges (as we always do!) on a different track. Stay tuned for details surrounding FD Utah!

– Torque Drift Team