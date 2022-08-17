 Skip to content

Battle Heroine Crisis update for 17 August 2022

August 17th, 22! Update for bug fixes and some improvements.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
Several improvements have been updated for BHC this time.

  • Bug fix

  • Fixed a bug where there was no animation in the love scene.

  • Fixed a bug where the display order of the cards to be taken from the deck was displayed in the hand the next turn. (Bug where randomization is not applied)

  • improvements
  • The initial difficulty level of Episode 2 and 3 has been lowered.
    Increase in possession/Additional payment of intermediate event cards.

We will continue to develop BHC.

We'll be back with a new content news soon!

