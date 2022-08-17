August 17th, 22! Update for bug fixes and some improvements.

Hello, everyone!
Several improvements have been updated for BHC this time.
- Bug fix
-
Fixed a bug where there was no animation in the love scene.
-
Fixed a bug where the display order of the cards to be taken from the deck was displayed in the hand the next turn. (Bug where randomization is not applied)
- improvements
- The initial difficulty level of Episode 2 and 3 has been lowered.
Increase in possession/Additional payment of intermediate event cards.
We will continue to develop BHC.
We'll be back with a new content news soon!
Changed files in this update