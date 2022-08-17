August 17th, 22! Update for bug fixes and some improvements.

Share · View all patches · Build 9330202 · Last edited 17 August 2022 – 09:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello, everyone!

Several improvements have been updated for BHC this time.

Bug fix

Fixed a bug where there was no animation in the love scene.

Fixed a bug where the display order of the cards to be taken from the deck was displayed in the hand the next turn. (Bug where randomization is not applied)

improvements

The initial difficulty level of Episode 2 and 3 has been lowered.

Increase in possession/Additional payment of intermediate event cards.

We will continue to develop BHC.

We'll be back with a new content news soon!