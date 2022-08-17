Milestones are out!

The game has now ingame-milestones to give you some extra goals and rewards, you can find them on the statistics page.
Full changelog:
Changes for Version 3.95.1349
- Added milestones. You can find them on the statistics page. You can get some rewards for various goals ingame. Just go to the milestones page and click the 'claim'-button after you have achieved a milestone. You can only claim milestone rewards if you are not in a challenge.
- Moved the export button from the main statistics page to the other page because there was no space for it anymore.
- Removed the newbie boost. The milestone rewards are a replacement for that. While they are different and not as big early on, they are permanent and you don't lose them after beating Baal.
- You can now set free food as favourite.
- Fixed a few bugs (some exploits, emc monument upgrade cost, some offline issues).
Changed files in this update