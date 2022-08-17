 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Idling to Rule the Gods update for 17 August 2022

Milestones are out!

Share · View all patches · Build 9330185 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has now ingame-milestones to give you some extra goals and rewards, you can find them on the statistics page.

Full changelog:

Changes for Version 3.95.1349

  • Added milestones. You can find them on the statistics page. You can get some rewards for various goals ingame. Just go to the milestones page and click the 'claim'-button after you have achieved a milestone. You can only claim milestone rewards if you are not in a challenge.
  • Moved the export button from the main statistics page to the other page because there was no space for it anymore.
  • Removed the newbie boost. The milestone rewards are a replacement for that. While they are different and not as big early on, they are permanent and you don't lose them after beating Baal.
  • You can now set free food as favourite.
  • Fixed a few bugs (some exploits, emc monument upgrade cost, some offline issues).

Changed files in this update

Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
  • Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
  • Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link