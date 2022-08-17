[ Maintenance ] August 18 2022

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Adventurers

In order to bring you better service, our servers will be undergoing maintenance.

Sorry for the inconvenience it will cause you.

■ Server maintenance

NA - Aug 17, 2022 - 5:30 pm PST/PDT

EU - Aug 18, 2022 - 2:30 am CET

Servers - All Servers

Estimated time: 4 - 8 hours

Content

Servers’ routine maintenance Anniversary event Phase III: Lumena store item discount (after the maintenance on August 18th - before the maintenance on September 1st)

(1) 20% off: limited-time Dungeon rewards coupons, empire unbinding spell book, craftsman repair tools, character renaming coupons, character appearance beauty coupons, and guild renaming coupons

(2) 40% off: backpack expansion coupons, warehouse expansion coupons, account warehouse expansion coupons, character column expansion coupons, exchange favorites column expansion coupons

(3) 50% off: First Aid Book, Character Hair Beauty Coupon, Class Point Reset Coupon, Reset Skill Growth, Swiftness Elixir

※ Note

During the maintenance, you will be temporarily unable to enter the server to play the game.

The maintenance will be delayed or advanced according to the maintenance situation, please be noted.

When the maintenance ends, the compensation items will be sent by mail. (once per account)

Please feel free to contact us if there is any problem or if you have suggestions for the game.

Thank you again for your support and love for Bless Unleashed!

Bless Unleashed VALOFE Team

