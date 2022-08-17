It’s fixed! №61

We keep on working on improvements and fixes for War Thunder, and in this digest we’d like to tell you about the most prominent recent changes to the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder in the special section of our website.

Laser Aiming

We listen closely to the feedback you leave us. Thanks to your comments we’ve added a new feature to several SPAAGs: from SIDAM 25 to M247. Now the range measured with the laser rangefinder will be automatically input into your sights. Aim with comfort!

Leopard, Behave!

Another fix we’ve made thanks to your feedback is related to the medium tank, the Leopard 2K. When its machine gun ammunition was hit, it did not disappear. That was an error, and we’ve fixed it.

Reworked decals

The “decals” tab in the player profile has been radically reworked. Now you can find all the necessary information and possible actions in a single window. You can check out the preview and description of the decal and learn of a way to earn it. Decals that you haven’t received yet are now shown in full colour, but with a lock icon: in their case you can start tracking the unlock progress, or just purchase them outright. For the decals that you already have you’ll find an option to apply them to a selected vehicle in the hangar, for the collectable ones — to check out the collections, and for marketable ones — to search and activate a coupon. Everything you ever wanted, all in one place.

Since all the features related to decals are now available in the player profile, we will soon remove the decals from the “Achievements” menu.

That’s Not All

We are continuing to work on improving War Thunder. The blowout panels have been fixed for even more tanks, the achievement comparison button now works properly, and in VR the weapons lock indicator is no longer tied to the head movements.

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground Vehicles

Leopard 2K — a bug has been fixed where remaining ammo for the automatic cannon after ammo storage was disabled.

— a bug has been fixed where remaining ammo for the automatic cannon after ammo storage was disabled. PGZ04A, AMX-30 DCA, SIDAM 25, SIDAM 25 (Mistral), Type 87, ZA-35, ADATS, M247 — range data from the laser rangefinder now transfers to the gun sight.

— range data from the laser rangefinder now transfers to the gun sight. Type 87 — gunner NVD added.

— gunner NVD added. MEPHISTO — a bug has been fixed that prevented ATGM launch while afloat.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented ATGM launch while afloat. Merkava Mk.4B, Merkava Mk.4M — a bug has been fixed that resulted in normal fire when blowout panels were triggered.

— a bug has been fixed that resulted in normal fire when blowout panels were triggered. XM-1 (Chrysler) — a bug has been fixed that prevented the blowout panel from triggering while full ammo was loaded.

— a bug has been fixed that prevented the blowout panel from triggering while full ammo was loaded. XM-1 (Chrysler) — a bug has been fixed that created a missing AA machine gun icon.

— a bug has been fixed that created a missing AA machine gun icon. 2А72, M242 guns — pre-overheat operational time has been increased (report).

HJ-73E ATGM — the missile weight has been increased from 12.2 kg to 12.5 kg; max range has been increased from 3 km to 3.2 km; max speed has been reduced from 140 to 130 m/sec (report).

— the missile weight has been increased from 12.2 kg to 12.5 kg; max range has been increased from 3 km to 3.2 km; max speed has been reduced from 140 to 130 m/sec (report). 2S6, XM975, ADATS, Roland 1, FlaRakPz 1, FlaRakRad, M901 — minimal cruise speed allowing missile launch has been increased from 1 to 5 km/h.

— minimal cruise speed allowing missile launch has been increased from 1 to 5 km/h. Vehicles with several AA or coaxial machine guns of different calibres now have the ammo indicator of the smaller calibre machine guns disabled

Aircraft

A bug has been fixed where the helicopter yaw axis remained operational when the yaw mechanism was destroyed.

Lancaster B.Mk.I / B.Mk.III - the upper turret now able to shoot downwards over the fuselage sides.

- the upper turret now able to shoot downwards over the fuselage sides. Lancaster B.Mk.I - a bug has been fixed that prevented targeting angle info of the upper turret from displaying.

- a bug has been fixed that prevented targeting angle info of the upper turret from displaying. XP-50 - a bug has been fixed that prevented user camos.

Naval

Parameters of the 533mm Mk.8-3 C\D torpedoes of the PT-6 and PT-20 boats have been corrected: Speed has been reduced from 29 to 27 kts; Explosives weight and type have been changed from 272 kg of torpex to 174.2 kg of TNT; Range has been increased from 3,650 to 12,350 metres.

Localization of the Type 1924 destroyers has been fixed in the ENG client.

PT-811 — an option of simultaneous fire of the 40mm and 20mm guns has been introduced.

Interface

A bug has been fixed where the “Compare Gaijin.Net achievements” button didn’t allow comparison with another player’s achievements.

“Decals” tab on the player’s card has been reworked. Preview of the selected decal with description and the task (if any) has been added to the upper part of the window. Not-achieved decals now seen full-colored, but have the lock symbol on them.Every decal now has a full list of actions available right from the window: preview, purchase, progress track, application of the achieved decals to player’s vehicles, search or activation (for the Market decals), display of the player’s collection of decals. In the near future the “Decals” tab will be removed from the “Achievements” window as superfluous.

A bug has been fixed that prevented ground vehicle MG ammo indicator hiding.

Graphics

A bug has been fixed where the grass disappeared while zooming in at the “Kuban” location at high graphics settings.

A bug has been fixed where the water turned red while fast toggling from the gunner’s thermal imager to the third person view.

VR

A bug has been fixed where a target frame followed the player’s view while controlling the Ka-52 with air-to-surface missiles.

A bug has been fixed where the weapon lock indicator was bound to the pilot’s head position. (report).

A bug has been fixed where ground vehicles appeared at 1 km distance while playing aircraft.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.