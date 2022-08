Anniversary Edition! 1.3.0! And our biggest sale ever!

Hello, builders! It's been ONE WHOLE YEAR since the launch of version 1.0, so we're celebrating with an update and our biggest sale ever- 40% off all week, starting 9 AM PST!

Added anniversary party mission!

Added part: Scaffold 5x5

Added part: Cone 3x2

Hyper Pump cost 700k -> 660k

Added new level requirement: "Import Taxes", which adds a flat 50k fee per part used

Post-game missions have a better variety of background visuals

Post-game missions have more requirements based on the client; for example, the lava guy requires extreme heat sinks

Daily changes:

Lowered chance of cloaked missions from 20% to 15%

Added 3% chance of Extreme Heat requirement

Added 5% chance of Import Taxes requirement

Added 7% chance of Tractor Beam requirement

Added 10% chance of Crew Connected requirement

A few small bugfixes

Fixed a single missing sprite that, somehow, nobody ever noticed