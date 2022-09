Share · View all patches · Build 9329721 · Last edited 1 September 2022 – 15:06:18 UTC by Wendy

This update adds a wide variety of features and improvements requested by fans, in addition to numerous fixes and optimizations.

Patch Notes:

● “Opt-in” attack cameras

● Multiplayer is now unlocked from the start

● Some color-blindness correction options

● Per-player difficulty level

● Additional video options

● Network optimization

● General bug fixes and optimization