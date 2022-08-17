 Skip to content

Grim Nights 2 - Realms update for 17 August 2022

Patch 0.7.2.6 - Audio fix

Patch 0.7.2.6 - Audio fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This patch simply makes sure that the soundtrack is played at the center, no longer way off to the left. Very sorry about that annoyance - I would have fixed it sooner but I was away on a short vacation.

Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias

