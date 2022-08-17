Patch 0.7.2.6 - Audio fix

This patch simply makes sure that the soundtrack is played at the center, no longer way off to the left. Very sorry about that annoyance - I would have fixed it sooner but I was away on a short vacation.
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
This patch simply makes sure that the soundtrack is played at the center, no longer way off to the left. Very sorry about that annoyance - I would have fixed it sooner but I was away on a short vacation.
Best wishes and lots of love! <3
//Mattias
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update