August 17th Patch Notes



Hello all!

With this newest update comes the fixes to many prevalent bugs and content that I saw fit to change. This is not at all the content update that will be coming out soon with regular updates, but rather just some major things this game could use whilst you wait. As a solo developer, it has been a struggle trying to learn new strategies with content and technology as I attempt to optimize and make the game it is going to grow up to be! So to those who are currently supporting, thank you.

Current Changes:

Out of Bounds - Yes, the out-of-bounds camera is insanely annoying, as you cannot see what is happening once you are out, that is why this was changed. I saw fit that this needs to be something that should be fixed as soon as possible and did that.

Wobbly Cat - I love the wobbly cat that wanders the foyer of the house as much as the next guy, but this was something that needed change. The houses aesthetic is currently going through a phase of Toy-Takeover and that needs to be shown, the wobbly cat must return somewhere else. This change shown is a little bit of content until the rest is released.

Why not just release all the content you've made so far?

Well, as I said, the changes present in this build are just a placeholder and I thought it necessary for right now, as it shows what is to be. Most of the content already made is not yet fully implemented and it will be soon that you get my progress in full force!

Until next time, thank you.