Patch 0.1.2.052

Hey Blacksmith's
Some more fixes on the beta branch.
Patch Notes
- Second attempt at fixing the issue where shop items were not being deleted from NPC shops, causing them to be loaded in along with new stock spawned items.
- Fix for some items loading back into a save game after being used/deleted.
- Fix for language settings not saving.
- Fix for error switching between equipped 2 hand hammers and lanterns.
- Added schematics books and food items to delete list for the furnace.
Changed depots in devtest branch