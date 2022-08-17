 Skip to content

My Little Blacksmith Shop update for 17 August 2022

Patch 0.1.2.052

Patch 0.1.2.052

Build 9329447

Hey Blacksmith's

Some more fixes on the beta branch.

Patch Notes
  • Second attempt at fixing the issue where shop items were not being deleted from NPC shops, causing them to be loaded in along with new stock spawned items.
  • Fix for some items loading back into a save game after being used/deleted.
  • Fix for language settings not saving.
  • Fix for error switching between equipped 2 hand hammers and lanterns.
  • Added schematics books and food items to delete list for the furnace.

