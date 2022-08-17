Update 0.57 is ready for download!

Fighters!

The "Quench the thirst with gasoline" event has already begun, and with it, update 0.57 is available for download! In this update, you will face a powerful new boss that can be encountered in several locations at the same time during the event! Also, we've made a large number of changes and improvements, and added new quests and objects in locations!

The "Quench the thirst with gasoline" event

A new NPC has appeared in the locations - Biker. He is an old friend of Grisha "Mazuta". Like Grisha, he loves motorcycles. But if Grisha is “for practicality”, then his friend prefers beauty and aesthetics. Therefore, he has valuable goods for the locals: a new stylish motorcycle and new bikers' equipment. You can get them if you bring what he needs - chrome bolts.

Along with the new NPC, a new threat has appeared in the locations "Coast", "Korovie", "Eastern Territories" and "Swamps": the cybernetic wolf (drone). You can only meet it at night. This drone is an experimental development by WSC that was not completed on time. In particular, the system for determining the threat and targets was not correctly configured. Due to a misconfiguration, this drone destroys living targets within range and also uses the ability to call for backup.

Depending on the battle stage, the cybernetic wolf calls other drones to help him and opens up new attacks. We also tried to adjust the mechanics of the event in such a way as to maximize the usability of all the strengths of the character classes. Thus, for example, damage to the main character of the event will be dealt with at a greater distance, and characters of the "Hunter" class will be able to deal more damage to flying targets and other assistants. In addition, all the goals that participate in the event are counted when issuing a reward for completing the event, and the process of issuing a reward works even for those characters who are not currently in the event zone but took an active part in it.

By defeating the cybernetic wolf, you will be able to get the most precious chrome bolts, which can be exchanged for event items. However, chrome bolts can also be obtained in another way: by completing quests, searching crates, and so on.

Event Rewards

After collecting the required number of bolts, you can get a new transport - Scrambler. It is significantly faster than a moped and also has better handling. Its tank holds more gasoline, however, and its fuel consumption is higher.

You can also get a set of biker clothes - a helmet, vest, and jeans. The vest is presented in four colors to choose from and has a feature: it hides a backpack on the back so as not to spoil the look of a stylish biker. This set has no faction requirements and is universal for all types of players and classes, as it belongs to the category of light armor, like chitin armor.

Also, for those who do not have the time, opportunity, and desire to search for chrome bolts, a scrambler and a set of clothes can be purchased in the in-game store.

The event will last from August 17 to September 4 23:59 UTC. After the event ends, the wolf drone and chrome bolts will be removed from the game. The biker will stay for a while, so players can exchange the received bolts for prizes.

Location design improvements and new quests

In this version, we've added 12 new quests in the Korovie location, some of which can be obtained from NPCs, and some of which become available on the bulletin board as these quests are completed. Also in the location "Korovie" appeared additional objects in the direction of the abandoned laboratory. As the quests are completed, players will have access to a new way to get fuel, as well as quite a good amount of experience, which will positively affect the leveling-up of characters up to level 20.





Other changes