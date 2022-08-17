 Skip to content

Myth of Empires update for 17 August 2022

【2022.8.18】Update and Maintenance Notice

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dear players:

Myth of Empires will undergo an update and maintenance on Aug 18th from 06:00 to 08:00 UTC (2 hours). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

Optimizations:

  1. Cancel the Ctrl+Q hot key for Tally Order function.
  2. Reduce the crafting time for Barley fodder cake to 5/11/17 seconds.

Bugs fixed:

  1. Fixed Premium Soybean can not be used to make food and oil.

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service.

Thank you again for your support!

