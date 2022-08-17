Release 1.6.1 Patch Notes

Changes made
System
- Regarding the status effect, Freeze and Stun!, boss’s resistance increases for some period of time when the same status effect is applied.
- Now the Inscriptions of the items, ‘Prince's Box’ and ‘Clone Stamp’, will change when the items are restocked at the Black Market.
Bug Fix
- Fixed a bug where players could obtain the items ‘Solar Sword’ and ‘Lunar Ring’ after activating the effect of 2 ‘Sun and Moon’ Inscriptions.
- Fixed a bug where items dropped from the chest after defeating the boss of Chapter 3, stuck between stone pillars.
- Fixed a bug where the projectiles created by the effect of the item ‘Afterimage’, aimed the Iceberg created by the Frozen Soul.
- Fixed a bug where the challenger’s mark disappeared when an enemy had been defeated by ‘Start Match’ of the Champion.
- Fixed a bug where players went through the terrain and fell, in some maps of the second stage of Chapter 4.
- Fixed a bug where players obtained the same extra item when obtaining the item ‘Blood-Drunk Sword’.
- Fixed a bug where items dropped from the chest stuck on the ground after defeating the Chapter 1 boss ‘Yggdrasil’.
※ Due to minor errors, Windows 32 bit will be excluded from this update. We will resolve this issue as soon as possible.
Changed files in this update