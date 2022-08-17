 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Skul: The Hero Slayer update for 17 August 2022

Release 1.6.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9329224 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes made

System

  • Regarding the status effect, Freeze and Stun!, boss’s resistance increases for some period of time when the same status effect is applied.
  • Now the Inscriptions of the items, ‘Prince's Box’ and ‘Clone Stamp’, will change when the items are restocked at the Black Market.

Bug Fix

  • Fixed a bug where players could obtain the items ‘Solar Sword’ and ‘Lunar Ring’ after activating the effect of 2 ‘Sun and Moon’ Inscriptions.
  • Fixed a bug where items dropped from the chest after defeating the boss of Chapter 3, stuck between stone pillars.
  • Fixed a bug where the projectiles created by the effect of the item ‘Afterimage’, aimed the Iceberg created by the Frozen Soul.
  • Fixed a bug where the challenger’s mark disappeared when an enemy had been defeated by ‘Start Match’ of the Champion.
  • Fixed a bug where players went through the terrain and fell, in some maps of the second stage of Chapter 4.
  • Fixed a bug where players obtained the same extra item when obtaining the item ‘Blood-Drunk Sword’.
  • Fixed a bug where items dropped from the chest stuck on the ground after defeating the Chapter 1 boss ‘Yggdrasil’.

※ Due to minor errors, Windows 32 bit will be excluded from this update. We will resolve this issue as soon as possible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1147567
  • Loading history…
Depot 1147568
  • Loading history…
Depot 1147569
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link