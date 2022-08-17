 Skip to content

Saleblazers Playtest update for 17 August 2022

8/16 - Farming Save Hotfix

Build 9329215

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small hotfix to fix save/load issues for farming.

Fixes

  • Fixed plants not saving in farm plots
  • Fixed weapon not removing from owning inventory if they are pooled

