The Ghost Ship update for 17 August 2022

Update: Lighting + Zoom feature!

The Ghost Ship update for 17 August 2022

Update: Lighting + Zoom feature!

Build 9329089

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

In the latest update we have addressed the following:

  • We have added a zoom feature
  • You can now back out of the lockpick puzzles
  • Lighting has been adjusted as some shadows were off
  • Fog has been increased for improved ambiance

Changed files in this update

