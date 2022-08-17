Update: Lighting + Zoom feature!

Hi all,
In the latest update we have addressed the following:
- We have added a zoom feature
- You can now back out of the lockpick puzzles
- Lighting has been adjusted as some shadows were off
- Fog has been increased for improved ambiance
