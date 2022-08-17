0.3.5 has been released

Fixes
- Fixed the background of the inventory screen.
- Fixed the background of the Implants screen.
- Fixed the background of the Store screen.
Bug fixes
- Bug fixed where tab click sounds would sound twice.
