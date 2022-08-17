 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 17 August 2022

0.3.5 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 9329074 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Fixed the background of the inventory screen.
  • Fixed the background of the Implants screen.
  • Fixed the background of the Store screen.

Bug fixes

  • Bug fixed where tab click sounds would sound twice.

