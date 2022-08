Share · View all patches · Build 9328899 · Last edited 17 August 2022 – 04:09:21 UTC by Wendy

This is a small update, fixing bugs that were preventing players to proceed when changing levels, and in some cases even softlocking.

Bugfixes:

Fixed a bug that the player would pass through some collisions when enterning a new level.

Fixed a bug that the player would get softlocked when entering a new level.

If your save was softlocked, this update should adjust it to the right level.