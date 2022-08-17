 Skip to content

Urbek City Builder update for 17 August 2022

Italian, new buildings and more!

Hello Urbekites:

I just uploaded an update for Urbek, there are a lot of new things, like new buildings, new options and more! The exhaustive list is below.

I would like to tell you that the steam cards are now available! Ready to collect them?

NEW BUILDINGS
  • Quarry with explosives (desert biome only)
  • Fish market
  • Desert market (desert biome only)
  • Heavy sawmill (valdivian rain biome forest onyl)
  • Mud Brick Factory (desert biome only)
  • Salt Water Pump (desert biome only)
  • Deep Iron Mine

NEW
  • New option: Adjust font size
  • New option: Hide/show time and day/night cycle information
  • Cloud saves
  • Planning mode: Can build without the need for roads
  • Total number of achievements is shown (2/8, for example)
  • G key also highlights the radius of influence
  • Floodplains now have palm trees (decoritave only, no wood)
  • Steam Deck Compatibility

MODS
  • Now you can change the icon of the mods' constructions
  • Multiple versions of a road now work in mods
LOCALIZATION
  • Italian 🇮🇹
  • Many fixes
FIXED BUGS
  • Promenades no longer interfere with the position of roads and bridges (although they are still considered roads)
  • More buildings have colours in strategy mode
  • Desert no longer have lumberjack related policies (lumberjack house technicians)
BALANCE
  • Metro stations now need a metro hub on the city.
  • Iron scavengers store 100 iron and Steelworks cost 100, so it is possible to play with only one iron scavenger.
  • The archipelago productivity path ask for fishing instead of grain silos.
  • University Restaraunt give food services now
  • Stops and subways are built without the need for ALT on any roads
  • In archipelago: The productivity path no longer requires fruit processors.
  • Valdivian rainforest richness path ask for wooden houses instead of village houses
  • Jungle map policies that increase the lumbercamp production are now working with lumbercamp plus
  • Wealth path ask for 3 mansions, not 2.5

