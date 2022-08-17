Italian, new buildings and more!

Hello Urbekites:
I just uploaded an update for Urbek, there are a lot of new things, like new buildings, new options and more! The exhaustive list is below.
I would like to tell you that the steam cards are now available! Ready to collect them?
NEW BUILDINGS
- Quarry with explosives (desert biome only)
- Fish market
- Desert market (desert biome only)
- Heavy sawmill (valdivian rain biome forest onyl)
- Mud Brick Factory (desert biome only)
- Salt Water Pump (desert biome only)
- Deep Iron Mine
NEW
- New option: Adjust font size
- New option: Hide/show time and day/night cycle information
- Cloud saves
- Planning mode: Can build without the need for roads
- Total number of achievements is shown (2/8, for example)
- G key also highlights the radius of influence
- Floodplains now have palm trees (decoritave only, no wood)
- Steam Deck Compatibility
MODS
- Now you can change the icon of the mods' constructions
- Multiple versions of a road now work in mods
LOCALIZATION
- Italian 🇮🇹
- Many fixes
FIXED BUGS
- Promenades no longer interfere with the position of roads and bridges (although they are still considered roads)
- More buildings have colours in strategy mode
- Desert no longer have lumberjack related policies (lumberjack house technicians)
BALANCE
- Metro stations now need a metro hub on the city.
- Iron scavengers store 100 iron and Steelworks cost 100, so it is possible to play with only one iron scavenger.
- The archipelago productivity path ask for fishing instead of grain silos.
- University Restaraunt give food services now
- Stops and subways are built without the need for ALT on any roads
- In archipelago: The productivity path no longer requires fruit processors.
- Valdivian rainforest richness path ask for wooden houses instead of village houses
- Jungle map policies that increase the lumbercamp production are now working with lumbercamp plus
- Wealth path ask for 3 mansions, not 2.5
If you want to share your scores, give ideas or participate in any other way, join the discord community:
Changed files in this update