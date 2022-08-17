Italian, new buildings and more!

Hello Urbekites:

I just uploaded an update for Urbek, there are a lot of new things, like new buildings, new options and more! The exhaustive list is below.

I would like to tell you that the steam cards are now available! Ready to collect them?

NEW BUILDINGS

Quarry with explosives (desert biome only)

Fish market

Desert market (desert biome only)

Heavy sawmill (valdivian rain biome forest onyl)

Mud Brick Factory (desert biome only)

Salt Water Pump (desert biome only)

Deep Iron Mine

NEW

New option: Adjust font size

New option: Hide/show time and day/night cycle information

Cloud saves

Planning mode: Can build without the need for roads

Total number of achievements is shown (2/8, for example)

G key also highlights the radius of influence

Floodplains now have palm trees (decoritave only, no wood)

Steam Deck Compatibility

MODS

Now you can change the icon of the mods' constructions

Multiple versions of a road now work in mods

LOCALIZATION

Italian 🇮🇹

Many fixes

FIXED BUGS

Promenades no longer interfere with the position of roads and bridges (although they are still considered roads)

More buildings have colours in strategy mode

Desert no longer have lumberjack related policies (lumberjack house technicians)

BALANCE

Metro stations now need a metro hub on the city.

Iron scavengers store 100 iron and Steelworks cost 100, so it is possible to play with only one iron scavenger.

The archipelago productivity path ask for fishing instead of grain silos.

University Restaraunt give food services now

Stops and subways are built without the need for ALT on any roads

In archipelago: The productivity path no longer requires fruit processors.

Valdivian rainforest richness path ask for wooden houses instead of village houses

Jungle map policies that increase the lumbercamp production are now working with lumbercamp plus

Wealth path ask for 3 mansions, not 2.5

