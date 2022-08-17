 Skip to content

The Last Days of Sodom update for 17 August 2022

2022 Major Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A choice of three different main characters, Male, Female and Valkyrie
Three different levels of difficulty
Improved Enemies
Bugs fixed

