 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Saleblazers Playtest update for 17 August 2022

8/16 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9328740 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A very small hotfix to fix some large bugs. Thank you everyone who reported these issues; it's really making the game a lot more stable!

We'll continue to keep a close eye on https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.

**

Fixes

**

  • Changed crime system to only clear bounty if the player died while engaging with police or in searching state
  • Fixed NRE when placing items, which prevented some players from placing things
  • Fixed police not reporting any crimes
  • Fixed multiple HP values displaying when consuming an item
  • Fixed customers not dropping their items on the client end
  • Fixed lobby disconnect popup not showing after a rejoin and the host quitting
  • Fixed pink texture on duel map
  • Fixed nested inventories in player inventory not saving
  • Fixed backpack inventory not saving
  • Further optimizations to memory
  • Fixed issues when opening a container when in another container
  • Fixed several day/night cycle NREs
  • Fixed edge case where new players couldn't place items
  • Trashing an item via the inventory trash slot no longer prevents the player from picking anything else up

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887541
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link