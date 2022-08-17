8/16 Hotfix

A very small hotfix to fix some large bugs. Thank you everyone who reported these issues; it's really making the game a lot more stable!
We'll continue to keep a close eye on https://discord.gg/Saleblazers.
Fixes
- Changed crime system to only clear bounty if the player died while engaging with police or in searching state
- Fixed NRE when placing items, which prevented some players from placing things
- Fixed police not reporting any crimes
- Fixed multiple HP values displaying when consuming an item
- Fixed customers not dropping their items on the client end
- Fixed lobby disconnect popup not showing after a rejoin and the host quitting
- Fixed pink texture on duel map
- Fixed nested inventories in player inventory not saving
- Fixed backpack inventory not saving
- Further optimizations to memory
- Fixed issues when opening a container when in another container
- Fixed several day/night cycle NREs
- Fixed edge case where new players couldn't place items
- Trashing an item via the inventory trash slot no longer prevents the player from picking anything else up
