- Player can now grab all AI, including older ones. Beware of possible bugs with the older ones though
- WW2 German soldier can be selected as avatar
- Fixed shotgun not able to be grabbed on Everglades
Cry of Athena Playtest update for 17 August 2022
Added Ability for Player to Grab All Old AI; German Soldier Avatar Added
Patchnotes via Steam Community
