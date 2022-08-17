 Skip to content

Cry of Athena Playtest update for 17 August 2022

Added Ability for Player to Grab All Old AI; German Soldier Avatar Added

  • Player can now grab all AI, including older ones. Beware of possible bugs with the older ones though
  • WW2 German soldier can be selected as avatar
  • Fixed shotgun not able to be grabbed on Everglades

