Roxy Raccoon update for 23 August 2022

Bowling Bash Expansion

[b] A brand-new Bowling themed level to celebrate the launch of Bowling Bash. Along with this level, comes extra achievements & cosmetics. [/b1]

Content:

  • This level has been added in celebration of the release of Roxy Raccoon’s Bowling Bash! It is found within the game world of the overworld and is unlocked after completing the main story.
  • 1 Achievement tied to a quest within the level.
    ]* 1 Achievement tied to completing the level.
  • 1 unlockable cosmetic for collecting all the gems.
  • 1 secret cosmetic found within the level.
  • 1 new fur color unlocked for completing the level.
  • 10 Witch Trials found within!
  • Bowling Bash added to bonus section of the guidebook.
  • Nasty Nala was added to the Character Bible in the overworld.
  • Cardboard boxes now have new sound effects when collided with.
  • New arcade machine props were added to various stages in the game as well as the two overworlds.
  • Artwork improvements and sign changes on various city stages.

