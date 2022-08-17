Content Update #1

Custom mapping tools have arrived in Turbo Overkill! Now you can create and play custom levels straight from the main menu.

Turbo Overkill Custom is implemented with Steam Workshop. You can subscribe, download, rate and publish directly inside Turbo Overkill. This is only the beginning of mod support for Turbo Overkill.

The current tools are still considered Alpha. We will be taking on feedback from now until the 1.0 release on how we can improve and extend this feature set.

Check out our official guide on how to setup custom maps.

Steam Cloud Saves

We've overhauled the save system to be a bit cleaner.

Steam Cloud support has also been added.

Launcher Level 2 Upgrade



The upgrade to the Launcher is brutal, allowing the user to preload up to 4 rockets for maximum damage.

You can acquire the rocket launcher by purchasing it from a Weapons Station in the levels Ascension, Rooftops and Artifact-Zero.

Bestiary Added



Want to know more about those fools you keep gibbing? Check out the Bestiary from the main menu!

Don't forget to smile

We've added 5 new Photo Mode poses, along with a few minor tweaks to the Photo Mode system. Much more to come!

You can view the full patch notes below:

Main Features

Rocket Launcher Level 2 Upgrade

Gore slider/Overkill Gore Tech-Chip added

Steam Cloud saves added

Level Editor added

Custom Mods menu added, tied with Steam Workshop Support

Bestiary added

5 new Photomode poses

Improved mouse sensitivity options

Razor Chroma Support

Bug Fixes

Fixed doors not restoring their saved positions correctly

Fixed triggers on Rings secret map while driving

Fixed bug with last cinematic not being skipped correctly

Secret level 'Rocket Jump Arena' no longer keeps the Agile augment on after death

Fixed a bug on Artifact-Zero where audio channels weren't hooked up correctly to doors and movers

Photomode won't activate while in car, revealing broken rigs

Quality of Life