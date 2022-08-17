Content Update #1

Custom mapping tools have arrived in Turbo Overkill! Now you can create and play custom levels straight from the main menu.
Turbo Overkill Custom is implemented with Steam Workshop. You can subscribe, download, rate and publish directly inside Turbo Overkill. This is only the beginning of mod support for Turbo Overkill.
The current tools are still considered Alpha. We will be taking on feedback from now until the 1.0 release on how we can improve and extend this feature set.
Check out our official guide on how to setup custom maps.
Steam Cloud Saves
We've overhauled the save system to be a bit cleaner.
Steam Cloud support has also been added.
Launcher Level 2 Upgrade
The upgrade to the Launcher is brutal, allowing the user to preload up to 4 rockets for maximum damage.
You can acquire the rocket launcher by purchasing it from a Weapons Station in the levels Ascension, Rooftops and Artifact-Zero.
Bestiary Added
Want to know more about those fools you keep gibbing? Check out the Bestiary from the main menu!
Don't forget to smile
We've added 5 new Photo Mode poses, along with a few minor tweaks to the Photo Mode system. Much more to come!
You can view the full patch notes below:
Main Features
- Rocket Launcher Level 2 Upgrade
- Gore slider/Overkill Gore Tech-Chip added
- Steam Cloud saves added
- Level Editor added
- Custom Mods menu added, tied with Steam Workshop Support
- Bestiary added
- 5 new Photomode poses
- Improved mouse sensitivity options
- Razor Chroma Support
Bug Fixes
- Fixed doors not restoring their saved positions correctly
- Fixed triggers on Rings secret map while driving
- Fixed bug with last cinematic not being skipped correctly
- Secret level 'Rocket Jump Arena' no longer keeps the Agile augment on after death
- Fixed a bug on Artifact-Zero where audio channels weren't hooked up correctly to doors and movers
- Photomode won't activate while in car, revealing broken rigs
Quality of Life
- Secret levels now instantly start, removed the intro screen
- Level progress is now displayed in the loading screen
- Added warning marker for when Artifact-Zero will unleash the green wall of death
- Added option to disable low health sound effects
- Crosshair hit marker UI
- Vehicle FOV slider
