Update version 1.8.7

Thank you so much for playing VR SHOOT AROUND!!
We updated following contents today.
Version 1.8.7
Bugfix :
- The pointer no longer penetrates the ball when grabbing it.
- Fixed a bug where the "Settings >> Adjustment >> Analog button press threshold" setting was not reflected correctly depending on the environment.
The current recommended settings are:
[Vive Wand] Analog button threshold : 0.5, Throwing power multiplier : 1.2
[Oculus Touch] Analog button threshold : 0.8, Throwing power multiplier : 1.2
[Valve Index Controller] Analog button threshold : 0.02, Throwing power multiplier : 1.0
Please enjoy!! Thanks!!
