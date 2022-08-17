 Skip to content

VR SHOOT AROUND - Realistic basketball simulator - update for 17 August 2022

Update version 1.8.7

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for playing VR SHOOT AROUND!!
We updated following contents today.

Version 1.8.7

Bugfix :

  • The pointer no longer penetrates the ball when grabbing it.
  • Fixed a bug where the "Settings >> Adjustment >> Analog button press threshold" setting was not reflected correctly depending on the environment.

The current recommended settings are:
[Vive Wand] Analog button threshold : 0.5, Throwing power multiplier : 1.2
[Oculus Touch] Analog button threshold : 0.8, Throwing power multiplier : 1.2
[Valve Index Controller] Analog button threshold : 0.02, Throwing power multiplier : 1.0

Please enjoy!! Thanks!!

