 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts update for 17 August 2022

Repair Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9328530 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Admirals,
We offer a small but important update including the following necessary fixes:

v1.08.9 (REPAIRED x2)

  • Fixed campaign bug that caused zero structure ships to enter battle (the fix can be noticed in new campaigns or in a couple of next turns in ongoing campaigns)
  • Fixed oversensitive angle factor which caused the turrets to not fire (more adjustments will make the turrets to behave much less realistic)
  • Fixed some ballistics/penetration issues which caused long barreled guns overpowered.
  • Fixed problem of campaign which caused CL/CA/DD classes to have less raiding power against transports than they should have.
  • Fixed bug that caused mothballed ships to refit much faster.
  • Battle AI fixes.

Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team

Changed files in this update

Ultimate Admiral: Dreadnoughts Content Depot 1069661
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link