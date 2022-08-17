Repair Patch

Hello Admirals,
We offer a small but important update including the following necessary fixes:
v1.08.9 (REPAIRED x2)
- Fixed campaign bug that caused zero structure ships to enter battle (the fix can be noticed in new campaigns or in a couple of next turns in ongoing campaigns)
- Fixed oversensitive angle factor which caused the turrets to not fire (more adjustments will make the turrets to behave much less realistic)
- Fixed some ballistics/penetration issues which caused long barreled guns overpowered.
- Fixed problem of campaign which caused CL/CA/DD classes to have less raiding power against transports than they should have.
- Fixed bug that caused mothballed ships to refit much faster.
- Battle AI fixes.
Enjoy!
The Game-Labs Team
Changed files in this update