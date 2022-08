Update

1、Optimize the graphic issue of Transfer Box and Recycler

2、Fix some crash issue

3、Fix the issue that Devil Skeleton won't drop after defeating Sand Monster

4、Fix the issue that Death Stat lost after using Potential Potion

5、Now the Miner may dig out Void Stone

6、Adjust the consumtion of making Potential Potion, Holy Tablet and Recycler

If you encounter any more bugs, please replying our Steam Discussion or join our Discord.