The TombStar Balance Update - 1.0.2 is here!

Thanks so much to everyone reaching out with their feedback, we've been reading it all over carefully and adjusting the game to put together a balance update for you all! Watching streams, videos and reading threads has been SUPER helpful to us, thank you so much to everyone who has been making content and reaching out!

Here's what's new:

Game Changes

Players progress faster through the meta progression, with level requirements being reduced

The order in which items are unlocked via the meta progression has been updated

Added player bios to the discoveries UI

New players start with 100 gems

A slight reduction in level 1 difficulty - including bosses

All bosses have had their damage resistance updated

Added new rooms, updated some room layouts, Fixed an issue with some floors in the infected biome

New controller crosshair settings to adjust the crosshair distance

Confirmation screens added to the pause menu

All weapons are now automatic firing

A.J’s starting weapon’s damage has been slightly nerfed (sorry, sniper fans!)

Buffed the Firefly weapon

Bug Fixes