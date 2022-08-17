Some much needed changes.

Ok, ok. I see you. Some minor changes:
- Difficulty settings have been completely overhauled.
- All boss battles and enemy scaling has been rebalanced, again.
- You now get more credits at the end of your un-successful runs.
- Visual representations have been revamped to guide new players better.
- Fixed a bug that randomly made the shield powerup pointless.
- Made upgrade chips feel more impactful.
Thank you all for your support! This may be the last major change to the game, as I will be focusing my attention on the next installment of the game!
Ya'll stay proper!
