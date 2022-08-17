 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Unit Down update for 17 August 2022

Some much needed changes.

Share · View all patches · Build 9328338 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ok, ok. I see you. Some minor changes:

  • Difficulty settings have been completely overhauled.
  • All boss battles and enemy scaling has been rebalanced, again.
  • You now get more credits at the end of your un-successful runs.
  • Visual representations have been revamped to guide new players better.
  • Fixed a bug that randomly made the shield powerup pointless.
  • Made upgrade chips feel more impactful.

Thank you all for your support! This may be the last major change to the game, as I will be focusing my attention on the next installment of the game!

Ya'll stay proper!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1538351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link