Some much needed changes.

Ok, ok. I see you. Some minor changes:

Difficulty settings have been completely overhauled.

All boss battles and enemy scaling has been rebalanced, again.

You now get more credits at the end of your un-successful runs.

Visual representations have been revamped to guide new players better.

Fixed a bug that randomly made the shield powerup pointless.

Made upgrade chips feel more impactful.

Thank you all for your support! This may be the last major change to the game, as I will be focusing my attention on the next installment of the game!

Ya'll stay proper!