 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Krut: The Mythic Wings update for 17 August 2022

Patch Notes v0.1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9328260 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! We hope you've been enjoying Krut so far. We're bringing you an update with some bug fixes and addressed some feedback we've had about the balance of the game.

Patch Notes v0.1.0.4

  • Added a new back roll move
  • Chest Boxes now drop spirits for upgrade too
  • Adjusted enemy HP and difficulty
  • Reduced the difficulty of enemies in early stages
  • Improved enemy's AI
  • Reduced the cost of highest-level upgrade
  • Increased the damage power of some combo moves
  • Fixed a bug where the mini-boss in lvl 1 is missing the 2nd attack
  • Fixed a bug with the boss in lvl 2 - now scorpions will drop from trees when the boss tramples the ground
  • Fixed a bug where player can take advantage of air dashing to become invincible

Changed files in this update

Depot 1649861
  • Loading history…
Depot 1649862
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link