Hi everyone! We hope you've been enjoying Krut so far. We're bringing you an update with some bug fixes and addressed some feedback we've had about the balance of the game.
Patch Notes v0.1.0.4
- Added a new back roll move
- Chest Boxes now drop spirits for upgrade too
- Adjusted enemy HP and difficulty
- Reduced the difficulty of enemies in early stages
- Improved enemy's AI
- Reduced the cost of highest-level upgrade
- Increased the damage power of some combo moves
- Fixed a bug where the mini-boss in lvl 1 is missing the 2nd attack
- Fixed a bug with the boss in lvl 2 - now scorpions will drop from trees when the boss tramples the ground
- Fixed a bug where player can take advantage of air dashing to become invincible
