August 17th Edition Update Notes (Official edition)

[H3][Official] August 17th Version Update Description [/ H3]

1.* Archive related optimization:

(1) Added the actual time of the save

(2) Provide the function of quick return to the main menu when reading files in the script

The save of the custom routine Settings will now follow the archive

④ Optimization of local archive files: Local archive files (.sav) will be unified into [save.sav] files after updating. This CHANGE IS TO AVOID THE PROBLEM THAT WHEN THE version is updated, THE file name change will cause some players to fail to read the save.

Open character wish plot: Yang Xingsoul, Yang Xuefeng, Black drug

New characters that can trigger special vows: Moxie Son, Xiao Lian

Add a lot of face pinching parts

Yuwen Villa - Xu Chaoyuan added the function of rebuilding Yuwen Villa.

After the reconstruction of Yuwen Villa is completed, you can enter Yuwen Zhuang secret room for cultivation:

① Secret Room training can gain a lot of character experience, martial arts experience.

(2) Yuwenzhuang is near the palace, and there are chaotic martial arts recorded in the secret room. Everyone will have different feelings when seeing these martial arts. Maybe you can improve your teammates a lot...

Open roles: Feng Chong, Grain silver, Chunhua, Summer clouds, Autumn Moon, Winter Snow, Aunt Li, Jiang Linglu, protagonist

Add a batch check button in the upper right corner when recycling items in the Zhoumu warehouse and selling items in the script, and support batch lock/unlock of items.

Open Ruyi Kungfu, Ruyi Kungfu can be obtained in all kinds of universal drops

Adjustment of experience required for martial arts upgrading: Take dark gold and gold for example, the experience required for upgrading after reduction is about 2/3 of the original

Adjusted the merchandise sorting logic of some stores, placing frequently purchased items in the first place; The Secret shop in the Quest to Break Heaven lists the secret books in order of quality.

The maze has been added to drop the remaining pages of the secret. By saving the remaining pages of the secret, you can go to the NPC of each major faction to exchange the orange and below quality of the secret.

[Difficulty 4] Automatically gain the Large Map Teleport ability (Order of Disciple of Six Doors) when starting above, the exclusive groom effect of this ability in the initial achievement bonus is changed to gain Blood BMW when above difficulty 4"