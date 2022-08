Share · View all patches · Build 9328226 · Last edited 25 August 2022 – 11:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Added:

Update to Iray SDK 1.6

Fixed:

[Shader] Crash with old faulty shader

[Material Layering] Materials can disappear when reopening a project

Known Issues:

[Color Management] HDR color space conversions with ACE on Linux produce clamped colors

[Layer Stack] Input source not saved per layer

[Crash] Ctrl Z After deleting a shader instance

[Iray] IoR is blocked to 1 for some shaderss